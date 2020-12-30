Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:50 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma beat 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.
Back in the same NFL stadium where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, the Sooners (9-2, No. 6 CFP) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first seven minutes. The 55 points were their most ever in a bowl game, while piling up a Cotton Bowl-record 684 total yards.
