Gaudreau, Markstrom lead Flames to 6-0 win over Rangers Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 1 a.m.
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, right, reacts to letting in a goal as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman, left rear, celebrates during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow, left, looks on as Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, left, takes a high stick from Calgary Flames' Christopher Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin reacts after giving up a goal to the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow, right, competes for the puck agianst Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider, left, digs for the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom grabs for it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow, left, vies for the puck with Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta.
11 of11
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists to stretch his point streak to six games, and Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 7-0-3 since a season-opening loss to Edmonton for their longest point streak since an 11-game run from Dec. 13, 2017 to Jan. 25, 2018.