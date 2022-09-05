Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Orioles in DH opener, 7-3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Gausman made a triumphant return to Camden Yards and Teoscar Hernández homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the opener of a doubleheader.
Gausman (11-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first start at Baltimore since he was traded from the Orioles to Atlanta in 2018. The right-hander won consecutive starts for the first time since May.