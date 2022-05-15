Gavin Lux gets 2-run double, Dodgers surge past Phils 5-4 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux (9) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off double to win the baseball game 5-4 over the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor scored. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) throws to first for a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) was out at second and Justin Turner was out at first. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Philadelphia Phillies Garrett Stubbs (21) and Bryson Stott (5) celebrate with designated hitter Alec Bohm, right, after they both scored off of a single hit by Rhys Hoskins during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove (78) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo doubles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Cody Bellinger got a two-out triple off Corey Knebel (0-3) and Chris Taylor walked before Lux drove them both home with a double to the right field corner, setting off a frenzied celebration at Chavez Ravine.