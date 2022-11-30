George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 2-7 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 0-0 3, Estrada 10-18 7-9 31, Thomas 6-15 0-0 14, Plotnikov 3-8 1-2 7, Williams 1-4 5-9 7, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Barrouk 1-5 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-66 15-22 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling