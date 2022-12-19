George scores 19, leads No. 11 Baylor over Washington State

DALLAS (AP) — Keyonte George scored five straight points that gave Baylor the lead for good and finished with 19, as the 11th-ranked Bears beat Washington State 65-59 Sunday night in the final game of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

George, a freshman guard who has started every game for Baylor, converted two free throws that put the Bears ahead 44-43 with 10:32 left in the second half. Following a steal by Dale Bonner on Washington State’s next possession, George hit a fade-away 3-pointer for a 47-43 lead with 9:46 to go.