Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77

Curry 4-5 1-2 9, Savrasov 7-9 1-2 15, Brown 5-8 1-2 12, Finch 5-9 2-2 12, Strickland 6-10 1-2 13, Ty.Moore 1-3 4-6 7, Archie 5-10 0-0 10, McFatten 1-1 1-2 3, Brafford 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-56 11-18 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling