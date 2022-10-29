Skip to main content
Georgia St. 31, Old Dominion 17

Old Dominion 7 7 0 3 17
Georgia St. 7 7 14 3 31
First Quarter

ODU_J.Harvey 61 pass from Wolff (Sanchez kick), 8:42.

GAST_Gregg 4 run (Hayes kick), 2:29.

Second Quarter

GAST_Thrash 38 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 10:04.

ODU_Jennings 12 pass from Wolff (Sanchez kick), 7:15.

Third Quarter

GAST_M.Carroll 11 run (Hayes kick), 4:02.

Fourth Quarter

GAST_FG Hayes 26, 6:20.

ODU_FG Sanchez 40, 4:51.

___

ODU GAST
First downs 12 23
Total Net Yards 289 429
Rushes-yards 22-32 61-234
Passing 257 195
Punt Returns 2-2 2-32
Kickoff Returns 1-17 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 19-35-1 14-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-41 1-2
Punts 5-41.0 3-41.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-32 5-45
Time of Possession 27:49 43:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Old Dominion, Watson 14-65, Wolff 8-(minus 33). Georgia St., Grainger 18-109, Gregg 19-52, J.Williams 12-44, M.Carroll 7-22, Anto.Lane 2-10, Brand 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Old Dominion, Wolff 19-35-1-257. Georgia St., Grainger 14-20-0-195.

RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Bly 6-87, Watson 4-13, J.Harvey 3-124, Jennings 3-24, I.Spencer 2-5, Don.Anthony 1-4. Georgia St., T.Williams 5-50, Thrash 3-87, Thompson 3-22, Gregg 2-24, Brand 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia St., Hayes 37.

