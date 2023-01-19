Georgia Tech 69, Syracuse 57

Lewis 4-9 3-4 11, Wood 3-5 1-2 7, Fair 7-16 2-2 17, Hyman 7-22 1-3 15, Woolley 1-3 0-0 2, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, McEvans 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 1-9 2-4 5, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 9-15 57
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling