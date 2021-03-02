Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 11:06 p.m.
1 of9 Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. dunks against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking during the first half against Duke in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) is hit by Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots next to Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski confers with a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed two of his 14 rebounds in the final 35 seconds, and Georgia Tech snapped a 14-game losing streak against Duke with an 81-77 overtime victory on Tuesday night.
Wright split a pair of free throws with 35 and 28 seconds left to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-70. But the Yellow Jackets turned it over twice in the final 15 seconds to keep Duke in it.