Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 12:07 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.
Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.