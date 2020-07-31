https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/German-Standings-15448735.php
German Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Bayern
|34
|26
|4
|4
|100
|32
|82
|Dortmund
|34
|21
|6
|7
|84
|41
|69
|RB Leipzig
|34
|18
|12
|4
|81
|37
|66
|Monchengladbach
|34
|20
|5
|9
|66
|40
|65
|Leverkusen
|34
|19
|6
|9
|61
|44
|63
|Hoffenheim
|34
|15
|7
|12
|53
|53
|52
|Wolfsburg
|34
|13
|10
|11
|48
|46
|49
|Freiburg
|34
|13
|9
|12
|48
|47
|48
|Eintracht
|34
|13
|6
|15
|59
|60
|45
|Hertha Berlin
|34
|11
|8
|15
|48
|59
|41
|Union Berlin
|34
|12
|5
|17
|41
|58
|41
|Schalke
|34
|9
|12
|13
|38
|58
|39
|Mainz
|34
|11
|4
|19
|44
|65
|37
|Cologne
|34
|10
|6
|18
|51
|69
|36
|Augsburg
|34
|9
|9
|16
|45
|63
|36
|Bremen
|34
|8
|7
|19
|42
|69
|31
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|34
|6
|12
|16
|36
|67
|30
|SC Paderborn
|34
|4
|8
|22
|37
|74
|20
ch - clinched championship
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arminia Bielefeld
|34
|18
|14
|2
|65
|30
|68
|Stuttgart
|34
|17
|7
|10
|62
|41
|58
|Heidenheim
|34
|15
|10
|9
|45
|36
|55
|Hamburger SV
|34
|14
|12
|8
|62
|46
|54
|Darmstadt
|34
|13
|13
|8
|48
|43
|52
|Hannover
|34
|13
|9
|12
|54
|49
|48
|Erzgebirge Aue
|34
|13
|8
|13
|46
|48
|47
|Bochum
|34
|11
|13
|10
|53
|51
|46
|SpVgg Greuther Furth
|34
|11
|11
|12
|46
|45
|44
|Sandhausen
|34
|10
|13
|11
|43
|45
|43
|Holstein Kiel
|34
|11
|10
|13
|53
|56
|43
|SSV Jahn Regensburg
|34
|11
|10
|13
|50
|56
|43
|VfL 1899 Osnabruck
|34
|9
|13
|12
|46
|48
|40
|St. Pauli
|34
|9
|12
|13
|41
|50
|39
|Karlsruher SC
|34
|8
|13
|13
|45
|56
|37
|Nuremberg
|34
|8
|13
|13
|45
|58
|37
|SV Wehen Wiesbaden
|34
|9
|7
|18
|45
|65
|34
|Dynamo Dresden
|34
|8
|8
|18
|32
|58
|32
___
