Skip to main content
Sports

German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Schalke 1, Augsburg 0

Schalke: Suat Serdar (4).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Hannover 1, Heidenheim 3

Hannover: Florent Muslija (51).

Heidenheim: Marnon Busch (43), Robert Leipertz (75), Stefan Schimmer (79).

Halftime: 0-1.

VfL 1899 Osnabruck 0, Eintracht Braunschweig 4

Eintracht Braunschweig: Suleiman Abdullahi (11, 55), Martin Kobylanski (51, 66).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wurzburg 1, Nuremberg 1

Wurzburg: Lars Dietz (78).

Nuremberg: Erik Shuranov (5).

Halftime: 0-1.

More for you