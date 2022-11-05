Skip to main content
Sports

German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Dortmund 3, Bochum 0

Dortmund: Youssoufa Moukoko (8, 45), Giovanni Reyna (12).

Halftime: 3-0.

Mainz 0, Wolfsburg 3

Wolfsburg: Patrick Wimmer (33), Maximilian Arnold (70), Ridle Baku (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hoffenheim 1, RB Leipzig 3

Hoffenheim: Georginio Rutter (50).

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (17, 57), Dani Olmo (69).

Halftime: 0-1.

Augsburg 1, Eintracht 2

Augsburg: Mergim Berisha (1).

Eintracht: Sebastian Rode (13), Ansgar Knauff (64).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hertha Berlin 2, Bayern 3

Hertha Berlin: Dodi Lukebakio (40), Davie Selke (45).

Bayern: Jamal Musiala (12), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (37, 38).

Halftime: 2-3.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 3, SC Paderborn 0

Heidenheim: Jan-Niklas Beste (35, 90), Denis Thomalla (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, St. Pauli 0

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (22).

Halftime: 1-0.

Karlsruher SC 1, Holstein Kiel 4

Karlsruher SC: Simone Rapp (72).

Holstein Kiel: Tim Breithaupt (16), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (30, 90), Fabian Reese (67).

Halftime: 0-2.

