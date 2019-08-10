https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Giants-3-Phillies-1-14295662.php
Giants 3, Phillies 1
|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dckrs lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|00x—3
E_Velasquez (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pillar (29). HR_C.Dickerson (7), Longoria (14), Pillar (15).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,4-7
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|J.Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eflin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,9-9
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Will.Smith S,28-30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Velasquez (Gennett).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:32. A_39,106 (41,915).
