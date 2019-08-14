Giants WR Tate: Doctor told him fertility drug not banned

FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate makes a catch during an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers turned down. The decision by an independent arbiter was announced Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, and means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting with Dallas on Sept. 8. less FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate makes a catch during an NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game ... more Photo: Adam Hunger, AP Photo: Adam Hunger, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Giants WR Tate: Doctor told him fertility drug not banned 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III is considering taking legal action against the doctor who prescribed a fertility drug that led to his four-game suspension at the start of the season.

The suspension will cost Tate $1.2 million in salary. He did not identify the doctor.

Tate said he never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug, which he identified as clomifene, because the doctor told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned. He said he found out less than a month later it was.

Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension, Tate said Wednesday after practice that he was frustrated. He accepted both the blame and the punishment and added he was having a tough time for letting down his teammates and the organization.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL