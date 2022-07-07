Giants erase early deficit, rally to beat Diamondbacks 7-5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded double in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early four-run deficit, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Wednesday night and snapping a six-game skid.

The victory helped the Giants avoid a series sweep. The Diamondbacks, who were 2-17 against San Francisco last season, won the first two games of the series.

Darin Ruf hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer off Joe Mantiply (1-2) in the eighth inning, tying the game at 4. Slater, also pinch-hitting, led off the inning with a bunt single.

In the ninth, Mantiply hit Mike Yastrzemski with a pitch and Sean Poppen came on for Arizona. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores singled and, after a forceout, Tommy La Stella walked to load the bases. Slater then drilled a line drive past first base, scoring the go-ahead runs. Austin Wynns followed with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to three runs.

John Brebbia (4-1) retired Arizona in order in the eighth and picked up the victory. Camilo Doval gave up an RBI single to Ketel Marte in the ninth and left with the bases loaded. Left-hander Sam Long struck out pinch hitter Jordan Luplow on three pitches for his first career save.

The Diamondbacks raced to a 4-0 lead against Giants starter Alex Cobb. David Peralta had an RBI single in the first inning, and Arizona added three more in the second. Jose Herrera singled to left-center, with Geraldo Perdomo advancing to third. Josh Rojas hit a grounder in the hole that went off second baseman Tommy La Stella’s glove for a double, scoring Perdomo. Alek Thomas singled to center to score Herrera and Rojas.

After Thomas’ single, Cobb surrendered only one more hit, Buddy Kennedy’s infield single in the third. Cobb retired the last 10 batters he faced, going six innings and giving up seven hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Merrill Kelly allowed just two hits and two runs, struck out six and walked three in 6 1/3 innings for Arizona. He continued his mastery of the Giants at Chase Field, and has a 1.99 ERA in 46 1/3 innings against them at home.

CAN’T DO THAT

Joey Bart initially had a three-run homer in the fifth inning, but after a crew chief replay review, it was ruled that a fan had reached over the wall in left-center to catch the ball. The replay officials ruled interference and Bart was credited with an RBI double, and La Stella, the runner on first, was sent back to third. La Stella later scored on LaMonte Wade Jr.‘s fielder’s-choice grounder for the Giants’ second run.

BART’S BACK

Bart returned to the lineup Wednesday night. He was sent to Triple-A Sacramento after a slow start and was called up after Curt Casali was placed on the injured list with an oblique injury suffered on Monday.

Bart, seen as the heir apparent to Buster Posey, batted .156 with four homers in the early season as he tried to fill the shoes of the three-time World Series winner and 2012 MVP. He might have stayed in Sacramento longer, as he spent most of his time working on his swing, but was needed because of injuries. He hit .286 with a homer in 28 at-bats in Triple-A.

When asked if Bart will be sticking around this time, manager Gabe Kapler said: “When players make it unequivocally clear that they belong and you can’t remove them from the lineup, they stay.”

Bart admits that he’s a work in progress. “You gotta be able to make adjustments if you want to stay here and play here,” Bart said.

NEXT

San Francisco: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13) opposes fellow right-hander Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25) as the Giants open a four-game series in San Diego on Thursday.

Arizona: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 8.27) begins a four-game home series against Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.53).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports