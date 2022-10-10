Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) \u2014 The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month. \u201cPete has a stellar reputation in the industry as a creative thinker and strong collaborator, and we view him as a seamless fit with our culture of embracing a growth mindset on and off the field," Zaidi said. "We\u2019ve prioritized player development up to and including the major leagues, and Pete\u2019s experience and thought leadership in this space will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our talent pipeline and build a sustainable winner in San Francisco.\u201d The 33-year-old Putila was in his 12th season with the Astros and third as assistant general manager. Houston has advanced to the postseason in each of Putila\u2019s three seasons as assistant GM, reaching the World Series last season and the American League Championship Series in 2020. \u201cI\u2019m very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with Farhan and the leadership team,\u201d Putila said. \u201cI am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.\u201d ___ More AP MLB: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/MLB and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports