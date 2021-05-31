Giants hit 3 more homers to back Cueto, beat Angels 6-1 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 7:15 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Johnny Cueto, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday.
Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.