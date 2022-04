EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After making two trades to pick up extra draft picks, the New York Giants took wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Robinson had a breakout season in 2021, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He gives the Giants an option in the slot should Sterling Shepard have trouble returning from an Achilles tendon injury late last season.