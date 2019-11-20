https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Gibson-scores-20-to-lead-North-Texas-past-NC-A-T-14848010.php
Gibson scores 20 to lead North Texas past NC A&T 80-60
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 20 points as North Texas routed North Carolina A&T 80-60 on Tuesday night.
James Reese and Jamion Hamlet had 13 points apiece for North Texas (2-3) and Deng Geu scored 11.
Ronald Jackson had 15 points for the Aggies (1-4) and Tyrone Lyons added 12 points.
North Texas plays Rhode Island on Friday. N.C. A&T plays Nicholls State on Friday.
