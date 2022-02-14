Giddey, Randle post triple-doubles; Thunder top Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half, beating the New York Knicks 127-123 in overtime on Monday night.

New York’s Immanuel Quickley had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but missed a 3-pointer from in front of the Thunder bench.

Giddey, the sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, shot 11 for 22 from the field and hit three 3-pointers for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tre Mann added 30 points and Darius Bazley chipped in 23 for Oklahoma City.

Julius Randle had triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Knicks, who have lost nine of their last 11 games.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before Oklahoma City rallied to take a brief 89-97 lead following a 3-pointer by Bazley with 2:45 left.

Mann hit a pair of free throws to give Oklahoma City a 106-104 lead with 5:31 left in regulation before New York's Evan Fournier capped a 6-0 run with a basket, extending New York;s lead 110-106.

Mann hit two free throws to make it 110-all with 39 seconds left.

Alec Burks had a chance to win it for New York and came up short before Giddey grabbed the rebound and called timeout.

His inbound, bounce-pass to Ty Jerome was picked off by Fournier, who found Quentin Grimes for a layup with 15 second left for a 112-110 lead.

Bazley answered at the other end with a baseline drive layup off the glass, tying the score at 112-all and forcing OT.

Giddey and Mann scored the Thunder’s first two baskets in overtime for a 116-112 lead before Fournier followed with a 3-pointer.

Mann got a pair of free throws to make 126-120 with 14 seconds left and Burks followed with a 3-pointer.

Jerome was fouled on the next possession and missed both free throws, and Quickley failed at the other end on a potential game-tying 3.

New York shook off a slow start in the first quarter, erasing a seven-point deficit and taking a 62-61 lead at the break. The Knicks shot 24 for 53 from the field, and Randle, Robison and Fournier combined for 38 points.

The Knicks opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run to go up 74-64 with 9:46 to play before Oklahoma rallied.

Bazley’s second shot from long distance during a 9-0 run put the Thunder ahead 89-87 with 2:45 led in the period.

Thunder: Reserve Kendrich Williams outscored New York 8-2 during a stretch of two minutes spanning in the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. He finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Knicks: It was Randle’s first triple-double of the season and his seventh as a member of the Knicks. He has 13 in his career. … Randle is the seventh player in franchise history to tally at least 28 points in six straight games.

Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It’s the third meeting of the season between the Spurs and Thunder, with the home team winning each time.

Knicks: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. New York lost the first meeting of the season against its crosstown rival, 112-110, in Brooklyn on Nov. 30.

