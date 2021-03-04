Gilgeous-Alexander has 33, helps Thunder rally past Spurs RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 11:35 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-102 on Thursday night and snap a two-game losing streak.
Mike Muscala added 18 points, and Luguentz Dort had 15 for Oklahoma City.