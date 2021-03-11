Goalie Grosenick returns to NHL, leads Kings past Ducks 5-1 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 1:20 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 6 1/2 years, leading the Los Angeles Kings past the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Captain Anze Kopitar, Andreas Anthanasiou and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who beat Anaheim for the first time in three tries this season and split two Freeway Faceoff meetings over the past three days with their Southern California rivals.