THROUGH FEBRUARY 2 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90 Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 1.96 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00 Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 2.03 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 7 431 15 2.09 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 2.14 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 2.18 James Reimer Carolina 4 246 9 2.20 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 2.22 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 2.27 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 4 235 9 2.30 John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 21 2.34 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 6 323 13 2.41 Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 148 6 2.43 Tuukka Rask Boston 5 313 13 2.49 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 8 469 6 1 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 11 652 5 6 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 8 490 5 1 2 Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 5 1 1 John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 4 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 7 423 4 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 4 2 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1 Carey Price Montreal 6 368 4 0 2 James Reimer Carolina 4 246 4 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsNFHS will no longer classify sports by COVID-19 riskBy Sean Patrick BowleySportsNapheesa Collier talks UConn, WNBA free agency and more...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1 Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 89 .937 2 0 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 7 431 15 216 .935 3 1 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 109 .932 3 0 0 Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 106 .930 3 1 0 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 4 235 9 119 .930 1 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 189 .926 5 1 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 195 .924 4 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1 John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 21 254 .924 4 4 2 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 118 .922 3 1 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 6 338 16 178 .918 2 2 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 8 469 20 221 .917 6 1 1 James Reimer Carolina 4 246 9 97 .915 4 0 0 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 2 4 4 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 2 4 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 1 3 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 1 3 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0