THROUGH FEBRUARY 25 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 1.55 Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 11 1.73 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 1.87 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 2.01 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 31 2.06 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 2.14 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 2.18 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 2.29 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 487 19 2.34 Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 2.35 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 2.36 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 2.37 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 2.38 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 2.40 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 38 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 17 2.42 Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 396 16 2.42 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 11 3 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 9 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 901 9 5 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 9 5 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 16 944 8 4 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 16 940 8 6 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 8 3 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 James Reimer Carolina 11 661 8 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 8 3 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 7 4 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 10 610 7 2 1 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 7 2 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 738 6 6 1 Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 9 550 6 2 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 6 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 11 187 .944 6 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 277 .942 8 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 403 .935 11 3 1 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 487 19 259 .932 5 2 1 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 204 .932 4 2 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 296 .931 4 4 1 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 284 .928 7 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 31 400 .928 9 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 258 .928 4 4 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 85 .924 2 1 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 335 .923 9 5 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 165 .922 4 1 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 37 433 .921 8 3 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 307 .919 4 6 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 10 555 24 270 .918 5 3 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 277 .917 7 4 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 3 9 4 2 John Gibson Anaheim 16 899 3 5 8 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 3 8 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 2 9 5 0 Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 2 4 4 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 511 2 5 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 2 6 0 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 1 6 7 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 1 11 3 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 1 8 3 3 Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 618 1 5 6 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 1 4 2 1 David Rittich Calgary 8 372 1 1 4 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 1 4 1 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2 Malcolm Subban Chicago 5 309 1 3 1 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 5 302 1 2 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1