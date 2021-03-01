THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 12 719 19 1.59 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 28 1.76 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 15 895 30 2.01 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 2.03 Mike Smith Edmonton 8 441 15 2.04 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 2.12 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 35 2.17 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 2.18 Cam Talbot Minnesota 7 384 14 2.19 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 415 16 2.31 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 2.36 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 38 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 17 2.42 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 2.43 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 689 28 2.44 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 2.44 Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 618 26 2.52 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 12 3 1 Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 961 10 5 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 15 895 10 5 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 17 1004 9 4 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 9 4 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 9 3 3 James Reimer Carolina 12 726 9 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 12 719 9 3 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 970 8 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 12 730 8 3 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 8 4 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 14 802 7 6 1 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 7 2 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 680 6 3 3 Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 11 615 6 3 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 10 614 6 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 8 441 6 1 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 12 719 19 305 .941 9 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 28 423 .938 12 3 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 8 441 15 212 .934 6 1 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 14 188 .931 5 1 0 Jake Allen Montreal 8 482 17 223 .929 4 2 2 Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 284 .928 7 2 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 642 26 334 .928 4 4 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 7 384 14 176 .926 4 2 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 39 477 .924 9 3 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 35 427 .924 9 4 3 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 85 .924 2 1 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 15 895 30 358 .923 10 5 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 10 604 26 298 .920 5 4 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 11 615 27 303 .918 6 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 961 41 459 .918 10 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 689 28 308 .917 4 7 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 12 696 28 302 .915 8 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 967 3 9 4 3 John Gibson Anaheim 17 962 3 5 8 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 12 719 3 9 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 957 2 12 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 15 895 2 10 5 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 10 568 2 5 3 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 10 552 2 4 5 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 8 441 2 6 1 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 8 413 2 5 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 5 301 2 2 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 1 6 7 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 15 916 1 9 3 3 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 680 1 6 3 3 Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 618 1 5 6 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 8 450 1 3 2 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1 David Rittich Calgary 9 432 1 2 4 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 1 4 2 1 Malcolm Subban Chicago 6 369 1 3 2 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 5 302 1 2 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0 Jack Campbell Toronto 3 179 1 3 0 0