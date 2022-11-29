THROUGH NOVEMBER 28 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 16 902 30 2.00 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 15 822 29 2.12 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 16 905 33 2.19 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 13 785 30 2.29 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 963 39 2.43 Logan Thompson Vegas 16 959 39 2.44 Matt Murray Toronto 7 418 17 2.44 Antti Raanta Carolina 8 486 20 2.47 Sam Montembeault Montreal 8 484 20 2.48 Cam Talbot Ottawa 10 501 21 2.51 Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 833 35 2.52 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 17 1023 44 2.58 Martin Jones Seattle 17 952 41 2.58 Ville Husso Detroit 15 882 38 2.59 Darcy Kuemper Washington 17 970 42 2.60 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 8 458 20 2.62 Erik Kallgren Toronto 10 561 25 2.67 Pavel Francouz Colorado 6 356 16 2.70 Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 16 902 13 1 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 16 959 12 4 0 Martin Jones Seattle 17 952 11 4 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 15 822 11 2 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 17 1023 10 4 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 963 10 5 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 16 905 10 5 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 13 785 10 2 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 984 9 8 0 Ville Husso Detroit 15 882 9 3 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 16 930 8 5 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 898 8 6 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 833 8 2 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 784 8 3 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 17 970 7 9 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 16 938 7 6 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 15 861 7 6 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 14 802 7 5 1 Jack Campbell Edmonton 12 667 7 5 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 15 885 6 5 4 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 14 829 6 5 2 Jake Allen Montreal 13 780 6 7 0 Spencer Knight Florida 12 699 6 3 3 Spencer Martin Vancouver 8 481 6 1 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 16 902 30 431 .935 13 1 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 13 785 30 421 .933 10 2 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 16 905 33 460 .933 10 5 0 Matt Murray Toronto 7 418 17 217 .927 5 1 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 963 39 484 .925 10 5 1 Sam Montembeault Montreal 8 484 20 242 .924 5 2 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 15 822 29 348 .923 11 2 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 16 959 39 454 .921 12 4 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 11 641 30 341 .919 5 5 0 Cam Talbot Ottawa 10 501 21 237 .919 3 5 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 833 35 389 .917 8 2 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 9 500 23 253 .917 4 4 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 14 829 41 447 .916 6 5 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 464 22 239 .916 5 3 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 15 885 42 453 .915 6 5 4 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Spencer Knight Florida 12 699 32 341 .914 6 3 3 Pavel Francouz Colorado 6 356 16 170 .914 2 4 0 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 8 458 20 212 .914 3 4 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ville Husso Detroit 15 882 3 9 3 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 17 970 2 7 9 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 963 2 10 5 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 16 959 2 12 4 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 16 905 2 10 5 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 14 829 2 6 5 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 17 1023 1 10 4 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 984 1 9 8 0 Martin Jones Seattle 17 952 1 11 4 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 16 938 1 7 6 2 Linus Ullmark Boston 16 902 1 13 1 0 James Reimer San Jose 15 901 1 5 8 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 833 1 8 2 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 15 822 1 11 2 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 14 802 1 7 5 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 13 785 1 10 2 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 784 1 8 3 2 Spencer Knight Florida 12 699 1 6 3 3 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 6 360 1 2 1 3