THROUGH DECEMBER 11 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 32 1.78 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 1.88 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 2.21 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 37 2.30 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 49 2.33 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 2.36 Adin Hill Vegas 10 604 24 2.38 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 2.47 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 53 2.50 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 2.50 Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 47 2.52 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 2.56 Antti Raanta Carolina 9 526 23 2.62 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 2.64 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 2.65 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 53 2.66 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 2.68 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 54 2.70 Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 16 1 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 14 6 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 13 4 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 13 7 0 Martin Jones Seattle 20 1132 13 5 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 12 3 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 12 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 11 8 1 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 11 4 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 11 3 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 11 5 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 10 9 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1182 9 11 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 19 1103 9 8 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 18 1043 9 7 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 16 940 9 6 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 22 1308 8 8 6 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1201 8 8 3 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 19 1135 8 7 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 8 9 2 Jake Allen Montreal 18 1076 8 10 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 18 1043 8 7 2 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 8 4 3 Spencer Martin Vancouver 14 783 8 3 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 8 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 32 508 .941 16 1 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 249 .933 8 2 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 49 651 .930 14 6 1 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 312 .926 7 1 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 556 .925 10 9 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 553 .920 11 5 2 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 276 .920 5 4 1 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 420 .919 8 4 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 16 940 44 497 .919 9 6 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 50 564 .919 12 3 3 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 259 .918 6 1 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 53 584 .917 13 4 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 54 593 .917 13 7 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 285 .916 7 3 0 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 37 405 .916 12 2 1 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 10 599 28 305 .916 4 5 1 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 521 .916 11 4 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 47 509 .915 11 3 3 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 3 14 6 1 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 3 11 4 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 2 13 7 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 2 10 9 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 19 1135 2 8 7 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 20 1120 2 11 3 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 2 16 1 0 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 18 967 2 12 2 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 2 6 1 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1272 1 13 4 4 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1201 1 8 8 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1182 1 9 11 1 Martin Jones Seattle 20 1132 1 13 5 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 1 11 5 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1087 1 12 3 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 18 1043 1 9 7 1 James Reimer San Jose 15 901 1 5 8 2 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 1 8 4 3 Kaapo Kahkonen San Jose 12 695 1 3 6 2 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 1 7 1 2 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 1 5 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 1 7 3 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 1 8 2 0