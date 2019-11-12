Gobert goes for 25 and 14 as Jazz beat frustrated Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 122-108 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and Mike Conley scored 22 for Utah, which improved to 7-3.

The injury-ravaged Warriors fell to an NBA-worst 2-9 and their frustrations boiled over in the fourth quarter. Draymond Green, back after missing five games with a torn finger ligament, earned back-to-back technicals and an ejection for arguing a blocking call with 8:28 left.

Less than a minute later, coach Steve Kerr was given a technical after arguing a kicked-ball call against Jordan Poole.

It's been that kind of season so far for the Warriors, who had their biggest star back in the building Monday.

Stephen Curry, sidelined for at least the next three months because of a broken left hand, held a pregame media briefing to discuss his injury and try to lend his teammates some moral support.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell continues to be a bright spot for Golden State. He scored 33 points, his fourth consecutive game of 30 or more.

The Jazz pulled away thanks to their 3-point shooting and a huge advantage at the free throw line. Utah shot 46 percent (16 for 35) from beyond the arc and went 26 of 32 at the foul line.

Utah took a 69-54 lead into halftime after going 9 for 18 on 3s. Mitchell led the way, shooting 5 of 6 from long range and scoring 19 points.

The Jazz made 16 of 17 foul shots in the first half, while Golden State attempted just four free throws.

Russell got off to a terrific start, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and going into the break with 22.

Besides getting Green back in the lineup, the Warriors also welcomed back rookie forward Eric Paschall, who missed Saturday's game at Oklahoma City with a bruised hip.

Paschall, who averaged 22.5 points in the four games leading up to his injury, finished with eight.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Entered the night with the NBA's 28th-ranked offense at 101 points per game. They surpassed that number by 21 points against Golden State. ... Utah, which is 5-0 at home, improved to 2-3 on the road.

Warriors: Green's return to the lineup was a welcome sign, but his presence was felt even before the opening tip. "We already felt it this morning in shootaround, just his voice," Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Warriors: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

