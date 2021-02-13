Golden Knights' 3 PP goals spoil Sharks home debut, 3-1 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 6:47 p.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.
Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.