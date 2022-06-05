Golden State 107, Boston 88

Horford 1-4 0-0 2, Tatum 8-19 6-8 28, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 5-17 4-5 17, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Nesmith 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-7 0-0 4, Stauskas 1-2 0-0 3, White 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 30-80 13-17 88.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended