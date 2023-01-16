Golden State 127, Washington 118

D.Green 5-7 5-6 17, Wiggins 6-15 1-1 14, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 12-28 11-12 41, Poole 12-20 1-1 32, Lamb 4-5 0-0 10, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-9 1-1 11, Moody 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-91 19-21 127.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling