Golden State 131, Portland 98

Grant 4-12 0-1 9, Hart 1-3 1-2 3, Nurkic 2-6 12-14 16, Johnson 1-8 2-4 4, Simons 4-10 2-3 12, Brown III 1-2 4-5 6, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Rhoden 4-4 0-0 10, Little 3-8 2-2 9, Sarr 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-5 1-2 3, Sharpe 7-19 3-4 17. Totals 32-83 27-37 98.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling