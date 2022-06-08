Gonsolin, Smith, Bellinger lead Dodgers over White Sox 4-1 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 11:32 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto.
ANDREW SELIGMAN