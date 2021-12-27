Good seats still available from Met Stadium looting in 1981

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sunday, Dec. 20, 1981, marked the end of an era for the Minnesota Vikings. After 21 seasons at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, the team played its final game there on that cold, blustery day before moving into the spanking new Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis.
As the final seconds ticked off in a 10-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the 10-degree day, fans rushed onto the field and tore down the goalposts. Many also pilfered what they could find that wasn’t nailed down as well as plenty that was nailed down.