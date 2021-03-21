Goodman's 24 points lead Oregon State women by FSU 83-59

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards, and No. 8-seed Oregon State beat ninth-seeded Florida State 83-59 on Sunday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State (12-7) advances to play the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, South Carolina, while Florida State (10-9) is exiting after the first round for the first time in its last 17 appearances.

Oregon State scored 20 of the first 26 points of the second quarter, including an 11-0 run, to take the first double-digit lead of the game after a 16-all first. Goodman scored seven of her 14 first-half points during the spurt. Goodman also had four rebounds and three assists and Jones added 11 points with seven rebounds as Oregon State built a 41-27 lead.

The Beavers dominated the glass in the first half with a 26-16 advantage — including 23 defensive rebounds. Florida State's second-leading scorer, Morgan Jones, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Oregon State opened a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter as Florida State made only one of its first six shots following halftime. Goodman only played four minutes in the fourth and Jones three.

Sasha Goforth added 14 points for Oregon State, which shot 55.2% from the floor. Goodman, averaging 16.1 points, was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers.

Bianca Jackson finished with 17 points for Florida State (10-9), led by interim coach Brooke Wyckoff after Sue Semrau took a leave of absence at the start of the season to help care for her mother. Kourtney Weber and Tiana England each added 11 points.

MAKING A NAME FOR HERSELF

Early-enrollee freshman Talia von Oelhoffen, who graduated early from her small high school in Pasco, Washington, had seven points in 27 minutes. Her dad, Kimo von Oelhoffen, who played for four NFL teams during a 14-year career, was in attendance.

She reportedly arrived in Corvallis on Jan. 22 and played two days later, scoring six points in 21 minutes against Washington State. The Beavers are 9-3 since her arrival — after losing four of their first five in Pac-12 play.

COVID-19 RAMIFICATIONS

Florida State and Oregon State each had 11 games either canceled or postponed this season — with the Beavers going on a 27-day inactive pause.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25