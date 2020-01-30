Goodwin's near-perfect night sends Wofford past The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin had a career-high 25 points and Wofford beat The Citadel 79-56 on Wednesday night.

Goodwin shot 11 for 12 from the floor with eight rebounds. Nathan Hoover scored 19 points for Wofford (14-8, 6-3 Southern Conference) and Storm Murphy added 14 points.

The Terriers led 36-30 at halftime then outscored The Citadel 22-13 in the first 10 minutes after intermission. Trevor Stumpe's layup with 5:41 to go made it 70-50.

Kaiden Rice had 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-14, 0-9) who have lost nine straight. Kaelon Harris, the Bulldogs' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was just 1-of-6 shooting.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Wofford defeated The Citadel 73-71 on Jan. 11. Wofford takes on Samford at home on Saturday. The Citadel plays Mercer on the road on Saturday.

