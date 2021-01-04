Gordon helps Magic beat Cavaliers 103-83, snap 2-game skid JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 10:08 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Free of the minutes’ restriction that had been placed on him early this season as he recovered from a hamstring injury, Orlando forward Aaron Gordon made the most of his extra time on the floor.
Gordon broke out of a shooting slump Monday night, hitting six of nine 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 24 points as the Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-83.