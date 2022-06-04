Gore, Cronenworth lead Padres to 4-0 triumph over Brewers
STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILWAUKEE (AP) — MacKenzie Gore pitched six stellar innings and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs in the San Diego Padres’ 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
A day after Joe Musgrove took a no-hit try into the eighth inning and combined with the bullpen to blank the Brewers on one hit, Gore and the San Diego relievers teamed up on another shutout.