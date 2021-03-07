Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 5:20 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.
Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.