DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady registered 18 points as Davidson won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past VCU 75-65 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points for Davidson (16-14, 10-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points. Hyunjung Lee had 10 points.

Nah'Shon Hyland had 17 points for the Rams (18-13, 8-10). Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Feb. 7.

Davidson will be the No. 7 seed and VCU the No. 9 seed in next week's conference tournament. Both teams earned a first-round bye.

