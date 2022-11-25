Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55

Aku 3-4 1-1 7, Gordon 7-11 4-8 18, Christon 5-11 0-0 13, Cowart 3-5 0-0 8, Moton 2-10 0-0 4, Munford 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-7 2-2 8, Lamin 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 3-3 1-1 8, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Parrish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 8-12 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling