Grand Canyon 72, Sam Houston St. 68, OT

Carr 0-0 0-0 0, McGlothan 2-3 5-6 9, Baker 1-5 1-1 4, Blacksher 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 9-19 10-14 28, McMillian 3-8 1-1 9, Baumann 3-5 3-3 11, Knox 3-6 0-0 7, Igiehon 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-25 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling