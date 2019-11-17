Grant gets first hat trick, Ducks top Blues 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Derek Grant completed his first career hat trick, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday night.

It was just the second multigoal game of Grant’s 229-game career and first since Oct. 20, 2017.

John Gibson made 37 saves as the Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Vince Dunn scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their nine-game points streak snapped with their first regulation loss since October 26.

Grant’s second of the game thwarted a Blues rally by restoring Anaheim’s two-goal lead with an unassisted short-handed goal at 7:20 of the second. Grant stole Justin Faulk’s pass to create a breakaway and beat Binnington with a backhander between his legs to make it 3-1.

Grant finished the hat trick with an empty-netter with 1:39 left.

It was the fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Ducks. The Blues have given up three.

Anaheim Ducks' Derek Grant (38) scores a goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo: Scott Kane, AP

Getzlaf gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead four minutes into the game, finishing on a perfectly executed give-and-go with Max Jones. Getzlaf has 38 points in 42 career games against St. Louis.

Grant made it 2-0 at the 5:41 mark, capitalizing on Alex Pietrangelo’s turnover that was caused by Nicolas Deslauriers’ check. It was Grant’s first goal in six games.

Dunn got the Blues on the board with a wrister from the top of the right circle for his third goal of the season at the 3:14 mark of the second period.

NOTES: The Blues entered the game 8-0-2 against the Western Conference and were the only team in the NHL to have not lost a regulation game against a Western Conference team. ... The Ducks have won four straight in St. Louis dating to Nov. 29, 2017. ... LW David Perron, a former Duck, played in his 800th career game and 500th as a Blue. ... Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique each had their four-game points streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Travels to Washington on Monday.

St. Louis: Hosts Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports