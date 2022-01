TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Juwan Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Towson beat College of Charleston 74-67 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (14-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jason Gibson added 12 points. Terry Nolan Jr. had 10 points. Charles Thompson had nine points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.