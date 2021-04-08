Gray takes no-hitter into 7th, Rockies beat D-Backs, 7-3 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 6:34 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching the Colorado Rockies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Thursday.
Gray (1-0) allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step.