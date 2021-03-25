Great Scot! MacIntyre battles world No. 1 Johnson to a draw DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 9:16 p.m.
1 of12 Dustin Johnson misses a birdie putt on the 18th green, tying the hole and the match with Robert MacIntyre of Scotland during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Dustin Johnson shakes hands with Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, right, after tying their match on the 18th hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Dustin Johnson reacts after his third shot on the 11th hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Matt Wallace of England reacts after missing a birdie putt to lose his match to Lee Westwood of England on the 15th hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Bryson DeChambeau takes his third shot on the 13th fairway during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kevin Kisner hits his second shot on the 13th hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Justin Thomas reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 J.T. Poston hits his second shot on the 16th hole during a second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bob MacIntyre grew up playing the rough-and-tumble Scottish sport of shinty, and he had more than enough fight to give Dustin Johnson all he could handle Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Johnson had to rally late with an eagle and a clutch birdie to send the match to the final hole, where both players missed birdie chances and settled for a tie.