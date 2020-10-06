Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

Recommended Video:

Atlanta 0 3 6 7 — 16 Green Bay 7 13 7 3 — 30

First Quarter

GB_A.Jones 6 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:01. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Rodgers 27 pass to Tonyan; A.Jones 23 run. Green Bay 7, Atlanta 0.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Fry 23, 7:38. Drive: 20 plays, 94 yards, 10:36. Key Plays: Ryan 13 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 14 pass to Hurst; Hill 1 run on 3rd-and-4; Ryan 19 pass to J.Jones on 4th-and-3; Ryan 9 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-11; Ryan 6 run on 4th-and-2. Green Bay 7, Atlanta 3.

GB_Tonyan 19 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 2:28. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Rodgers 17 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Rodgers 14 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-10; Rodgers 15 pass to Williams. Green Bay 13, Atlanta 3.

GB_Tonyan 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :46. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 00:51. Key Plays: Rodgers 13 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-15; Rodgers 20 pass to Taylor on 4th-and-2. Green Bay 20, Atlanta 3.

Third Quarter

Atl_Gurley 5 run (kick failed), 7:20. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Ryan 18 pass to Hurst; Ryan 16 pass to Zaccheaus; Gurley 13 run on 3rd-and-5. Green Bay 20, Atlanta 9.

GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:18. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: Ervin kick return to Green Bay 49; Rodgers 23 pass to A.Jones. Green Bay 27, Atlanta 9.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Gurley 3 run (Fry kick), 12:52. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Ryan 6 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 11 pass to I.Smith; Ryan 4 run on 3rd-and-10; Z.Smith 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 4th-and-6; Ryan 16 pass to Zaccheaus. Green Bay 27, Atlanta 16.

GB_FG Crosby 48, 5:55. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: A.Jones 11 run; Carter 4-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-2; A.Jones 12 run; Rodgers 13 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-25. Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16.

A_0.

___

Atl GB FIRST DOWNS 24 22 Rushing 8 4 Passing 15 17 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 6-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-4 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 327 403 Total Plays 68 60 Avg Gain 4.8 6.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 78 88 Rushes 25 26 Avg per rush 3.1 3.4 NET YARDS PASSING 249 315 Sacked-Yds lost 4-36 1-12 Gross-Yds passing 285 327 Completed-Att. 28-39 27-33 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.8 9.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-2 6-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-40.7 2-40.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 39 65 Punt Returns 0-0 1-11 Kickoff Returns 2-39 2-54 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-23 3-30 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:22 29:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Gurley 16-57, Ryan 2-10, Hill 4-10, I.Smith 2-3, Gage 1-(minus 2). Green Bay, Jones 15-71, Williams 8-10, Rodgers 1-5, Dillon 1-3, Boyle 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 28-39-0-285. Green Bay, Rodgers 27-33-0-327.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Zaccheaus 8-86, Hurst 4-51, J.Jones 4-32, Blake 3-47, I.Smith 3-24, Gage 2-22, Hill 2-13, Gurley 1-6, K.Smith 1-4. Green Bay, Williams 8-95, Tonyan 6-98, Jones 5-40, Valdes-Scantling 4-45, Shepherd 2-21, Taylor 1-20, Ervin 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, None. Green Bay, Ervin 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Powell 1-26, Graham 1-13. Green Bay, Ervin 2-54.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, D.Jones 6-2-0, Sheffield 6-0-0, Oluokun 5-3-0, Carter 4-1-0, Kazee 3-2-0, Jarrett 3-1-0, Means 3-1-0, Oliver 3-1-0, Hawkins 2-2-0, C.Harris 2-0-1, Neasman 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Cominsky 1-0-0, Davison 1-0-0, Bailey 0-1-0. Green Bay, Z.Smith 6-2-3, Summers 6-1-0, Savage 5-1-0, Greene 4-3-1, Alexander 4-2-0, Barnes 4-2-0, Amos 4-0-0, Redmond 3-2-0, Keke 3-0-0, King 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, P.Smith 2-0-0, Lancaster 1-3-0, Hollman 1-0-0, M.Adams 0-1-0, Lowry 0-1-0, Sullivan 0-1-0, Winn 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Green Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Steven Woods, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ David Oliver, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.