Grigsby leads Seattle to 81-60 win over Incarnate Word

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career night in leading Seattle to an 81-60 victory over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night.

Grigsby had a career-best 22 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6 of 9 from the floor, knocking down 3 of 5 from distance. Grigsby also had two steals and one block for Seattle (5-5), which has won three straight after dropping three consecutive games.

Terrell Brown added 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists for the Redhawks. Morgan Means chipped in 13 points.

The Redhawks took an early lead and slowly pulled away for a 47-28 advantage at the break.

Keaston Willis had 14 points to lead Incarnate Word (2-7).

The Redhawks will play Portland in the Elgin Baylor Classic on Saturday. Incarnate Word will be at home against Trinity University (Texas) on Saturday.